Vinod U S

Vinod US, CTO of Gorzeo, held multiple leadership and technical roles in various companies, including CTO, Director of Engineering, and Technical Lead. He successfully developed and executed technology strategies aligned with business goals, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. He demonstrated proficiency in managing and mentoring high-performing technical teams, improving processes, and driving innovation. He successfully implemented complex IT projects, including enterprise-level software applications, mobile apps, and ecommerce platforms.
  • 27th Dec 2023
    Leverage your physical store’s brand, customer base for ecommerce success
