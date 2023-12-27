Vinod US, CTO of Gorzeo, held multiple leadership and technical roles in various companies, including CTO, Director of Engineering, and Technical Lead. He successfully developed and executed technology strategies aligned with business goals, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. He demonstrated proficiency in managing and mentoring high-performing technical teams, improving processes, and driving innovation. He successfully implemented complex IT projects, including enterprise-level software applications, mobile apps, and ecommerce platforms.