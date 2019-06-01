EDITIONS
Vinodh Kumar
Vinodh Kumar is one of the world's top industry leaders when it comes to search, ranking and machine learning. After securing All India Rank #1 in GATE Computer Science 1999 and earning his Masters in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Science, Vinodh went on to lead the Google News team building its core ranking algorithms and the Google Music / Apps Marketplace teams at Google. Subsequently he was the CTO and Managing Director of Bloomreach where he built the e-commerce search engine platforms at Bloomreach. Now he is applying his strong technology and machine learning experience to something he is truly passionate about - helping people find where they belong in their careers as the CTO of Belong.co
Opinion

How can we navigate our path in an interrupt-driven world?

by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
8th May 2019 · 9 min read
Opinion

Of cholera and k-means: how data science and clustering has helped in the past, and what it can do for the future

by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
23rd Apr 2019 · 7 min read
Opinion

Engineers don’t move the mouse!

by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
4th Mar 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

News from Google!

by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
26th Sep 2012 · 5 min read
Opinion

Words, and Words are all I have!

Lets first define IR - simply put, it is the act of being able to retrieve relevant information for a certain need (query) from unstructured data
by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
19th Sep 2012 · 5 min read
Startup Advice

Build Stuff That is Human

by Vinodh Kumar
Share on
26th Aug 2012 · 4 min read