Dr. Kohli is a Consultant Anaesthesia and Intensive Care with experience in England & India. He did his MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi and then NHS,UK to become a Fellow of Royal College (FFARCS). He has worked as senior consultant in the Leading NHS Teaching Hospitals of London. He founded Allied Medical Limited in 1982 and Kohli Medical in 1987 and a few others as part of KING Group. AML is the most Advanced Indian Manufacturer of large Range of Life Saving Medical Devices in India.