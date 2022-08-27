Menu
Vipin Pungalia

Vipin Pungalia is the Director of Sennheiser’s Professional Segment in India. In the organisation, Vipin leads all efforts for the company for its professional segment across markets while strengthening the overall brand’s network across geographies in the Indian market.  With his passion for excellence, Vipin has enabled Sennheiser to claim its place as one of India’s most successful audio brands, with more than 30% growth in the professional segment. With his efforts, today, all the leading artists - be it Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Papon, Amit Trivedi, Salim Suleiman, and many more, vouch for Sennheiser’s microphones.  Before Sennheiser, Vipin led product and sales efforts at Sony and Videocon for over 11 years. He has been associating with Sennheiser since it entered the Indian market a decade ago.   With his unmatched background, Vipin is known for his out-of-the-box thinker with a proven track record of creating an environment of teamwork that best facilitates productivity. His passion for music and technology helps ensure that Sennheiser continues to deliver innovations that greatly impact the audio industry in India.
  • 27th Aug 2022
    Inside India’s content economy post-COVID-19
    Expert Opinion