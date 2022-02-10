Vipul Agarwal works as the Co-Founder of Unlu - an online learning & collaboration platform for Creators. He spearheads the product, growth, business team with his robust leadership skills and strong command of business and management principles. He is an innovator and performance-driven entrepreneur with a deep passion for technology. He has more than 10 years of experience in making businesses grow with his business acumen. His expertise in the creator ecosystem has helped him become a recognized name in the industry.