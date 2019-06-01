Vipul Mittal is the National Category Head for Fruits and Vegetables at BigBasket. He has helped BigBasket drive its ‘Farmer Connect’ programme and is known for his deep understanding of the agriculture, horticulture and dairy space. Prior to joining BigBasket, he helped several companies build their supply chain in fruits and vegetables as well as dairy. He has been a part of the Amul story and is a diehard fan of Varghese Kurien. He has been a part of the leadership team of several retail companies, and played a key role in driving both their strategy and execution.