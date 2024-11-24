Brands
Photo of Vipul Nath Jindal

Vipul Nath Jindal

Vipul Nath Jindal is the CEO and Managing Director of Next Bharat Ventures, where he leads with a focus on fostering inclusive growth and enabling sustainable social impact. Beginning as the first Indian employee recruited directly to Suzuki HQ, he later led initiatives at the Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC) before joining Next Bharat Ventures. Vipul Jindal leads efforts to integrate ventures into global value chains and adopt innovative business practices to boost operational efficiency, ensuring stable and sustainable growth for SMEs. A graduate of IIT-Hyderabad, Vipul embarked on a journey marked by innovation and social impact. Being the overall execution head of Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC), Vipul was instrumental in making strategic network with academic institutes like IIT Hyderabad, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Kozhikode, startup ecosystem players like T-Hub, Grassroots Innovation Augmented Network (GIAN) etc.