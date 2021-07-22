Vipul, in his current role as Co-Founder at Voxxy, he drives business development, business strategy and planning. He is a visionary with 14+ years of experience in setting up business verticals, building and driving revenue streams and developing business strategy for start-ups in the digital space. He develops new business viable verticals. He has vast experience of handling and managing the business for large corporates across industries like FMCG, Automobile, BFSI, Infrastructure, Digital Mobile Apps and many others for their marketing, digital planning and social media & advertising duties. He has handled some of the large turnkey projects with an average project size of 300K+ USD and an estimated 3M+ USD and upwards of annual revenues for agencies and businesses.