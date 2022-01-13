Viral Jani is currently the EVP and Country Head, India at Times Bridge, the global investments, and venture arm of The Times Group. In his current role, he is responsible for leading the growth and success of Times Bridge’s current portfolio that includes Airbnb, Coursera, Girl Effect, Headspace, Houzz, Luminary, Malaria No More, MUBI, Smule, Stack Overflow, Uber and Wattpad, among others. With over 16 years of experience in the media and technology domain, Viral has played an instrumental role in leading projects and driving success across domains, including India GTM, Consumer Tech, Television Broadcasting, Social Media, and Media Strategy. Prior to joining Times Bridge, Viral was part of the early leadership team for Twitter in India where he led strategy and media partnerships for Twitter in India. In the early years of his professional career, he has launched and driven growth for major media houses like NDTV, Disney, Viacom, Times Television and GroupM in India.