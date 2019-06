Visakh Viwambharan is the founder and CEO of Appiness Interactive. He holds an MBA in Advertising and has worked with SiliconIndia and Macmillan India Ltd, Sherston and Taptune. His specialties are Deep Understanding of Online Landscape & Startup Ecosystem, UX, General Management, setting up Start-ups, Establishing & Running Operations from Scratch, Recruiting & Nurturing Talent Under Bleeding-edge circumstances.