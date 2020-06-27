Mr. Visakh Viswambharan is the Director of Cuppa and serial entrepreneur. He has over a decade of experience in the industry and is recognised for his UX skills, business consulting and entrepreneurial skills. He is a graduate in Bsc Computer Application from Hindusthan College of Arts and Science and MBA in Advertising from Institute of Business Management and Research Bangalore. He is also the founder and CEO of a cutting edge Design and Technology consulting firm, Appiness Interactive Pvt. Ltd. incorporated in 2012. Since inception, Appiness has won over 35 international awards and has garnered over 50+ nominations. It has grown exponentially as it currently employs over 150 people and has also expanded its business domains by investing in 8 startups through its new service called Appyhours. He has been awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 by Indian Achievers Forum, New Delhi. Visakh has had a keen interest in the F&B sector from the early days of his career. His passion and zeal to make a mark in this sector empowered his decision of acquiring Cuppa and he did not think twice before hitting the nail on the head. Co-Founder at KNOiT and Bulleteer. He is extremely efficient in multi-tasking and goes all out to transform the digital footprint and growth of every project he has taken under his wing. He also plays a vital role in numerous start-ups!