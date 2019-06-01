Vishak Raman is Senior Regional Director for India at FireEye. As the company’s India lead, he spearheads its efforts to protect Indian organizations from the consequences of cyber attacks. Vishak two decades of experience in information security services, and his career spans roles in product management, sales, marketing and business development. Previously Vishak served as Global Head of Content Delivery Network & Managed Security Services at Tata Communications. He was responsible for the products’ roadmap and revenue growth and helped expand the function’s presence in the Middle East, Singapore and UK. Vishak holds an engineering degree in computer science from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and earned a post graduate diploma in business management from The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad