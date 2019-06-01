Vishal Dhupar is NVIDIA’s Managing Director in South Asia. NVIDIA invented the GPU in 1999 and from its roots as a PC graphics company has gone on to become the world leader in AI computing. With more than 25 years in the IT industry, Vishal has extensive leadership and industry experience in the area of change management. His earlier roles include Managing Director – SAARC at Symantec, Managing Director – Autodesk, and Director – Sales at Sun Microsystems India. He has received several awards, including the 2007 IT-People Young Achiever Award for his excellence and contribution to the IT industry in India.