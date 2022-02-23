Vishal Shah - Co-Founder and CEO, Synersoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd I am a leader who can play any requisite role to complement teamwork and achieve results. Over 25 years, through various opportunities in IT, I have evolved and still evolving. My passion, creativity and self belief have put me where I am. I have crystal clear vision, I follow challenging mission and, I am a tough task master. I value time more than anything and believe in theory of karma. Yoga, photography, traveling and work-out are anytime yes for me.