Vishal is one of the top coaches in the areas of stock trading and personal transformation. Venturing into this journey at the young age of 16, he experienced the thick and thins of the stock market before achieving success as a trader. The co-founder of Malkans Training Institute (along with wife, Meghana Malkan), he has made it a personal mission to help a common man understand and trade the stock markets with the help of systems so simple that even a 10-year-old can understand them.