Vishal Chaddha is the chief venture partner and founding member at Xelp, a Technology & Data Science company which he along with his co-founders successfully led to an IPO in 2019 in India. He has been in the Startup ecosystem in India / Asia-Pacific for around a decade now as an Investor, Entrepreneur and Venture Partner backing over 25 early stage tech & tech enabled companies in the region over this period. He is also an Edmund Hillary Fellow, a global collective of impact investors and entrepreneurs from across over 50 countries (www.ehf.org). Previous to this he was a Technology CEO at HT Media and his operating experience includes leadership roles in FMCG & Financial services across Asia-Pacific. He is a management graduate from IIM Calcutta and regularly gives time to governments, accelerators and universities globally as mentor/ with their Entrepreneurship and Innovation programs.