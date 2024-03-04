Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Vishal Chowla

Vishal Chowla is a leader, Roundglass Foundation. Vishal is a seasoned corporate and social sector leader with three decades of experience where he has led teams to deliver transformational changes in both business and non-profit sectors. Before joining Roundglass Foundation, Chowla helmed the Direct Impact Team at GiveIndia, implementing two of its largest programs — Oxygen for India and Vaccinate India Program. He has done his bachelor’s from Delhi University and post-graduation in business management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Vishal believes that the challenges of the social sector can be solved through capacity building, execution excellence, and shared value partnerships — three core requirements to scale social change.
  • 4th Mar 2024
    Cleaning up India’s villages: a decentralised approach to waste collection and disposal
    Opinion