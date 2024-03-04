Vishal Chowla is a leader, Roundglass Foundation. Vishal is a seasoned corporate and social sector leader with three decades of experience where he has led teams to deliver transformational changes in both business and non-profit sectors. Before joining Roundglass Foundation, Chowla helmed the Direct Impact Team at GiveIndia, implementing two of its largest programs — Oxygen for India and Vaccinate India Program. He has done his bachelor’s from Delhi University and post-graduation in business management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Vishal believes that the challenges of the social sector can be solved through capacity building, execution excellence, and shared value partnerships — three core requirements to scale social change.