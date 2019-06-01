Vishal Gupta is the Founder and CEO of Momspresso, the leading multilingual content platform for mums across India. With a diverse experience of over 17 years in verticals such as FMCG, financial services, and consumer internet, Vishal’s expertise in sales and marketing – and in the creation of innovative and market-leading business propositions – has been invaluable to the success of Momspresso. Vishal spearheads each aspect of the platform’s growth with a specific focus on product development, delivering financial and consumer KPIs, building and retaining a high-performance team, and managing the financial stakeholders.