Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Vishal Gupta

Vishal is the Founder and CEO of Seclore and oversees the company’s corporate development, investor relations, and strategic vision. An IIT Bombay graduate in Electrical Engineering, he has been spearheading Seclore’s operations since its inception. With over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, and business management, Vishal is a specialist in biometric security systems and his ideation in fingerprint imaging helped him launch his first venture – Herald Logic in 2000. The company showed a record 220% CAGR, with an operational presence in Singapore, Australia, and the UK. Vishal is an active sportsperson, a keen blogger on information security solutions, and an intrepid speaker at various information security forums.
  • 19th Feb 2023
    How to build a robust data-centric security strategy with automation
    Startup Ecosystem