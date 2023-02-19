Vishal is the Founder and CEO of Seclore and oversees the company’s corporate development, investor relations, and strategic vision. An IIT Bombay graduate in Electrical Engineering, he has been spearheading Seclore’s operations since its inception. With over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, and business management, Vishal is a specialist in biometric security systems and his ideation in fingerprint imaging helped him launch his first venture – Herald Logic in 2000. The company showed a record 220% CAGR, with an operational presence in Singapore, Australia, and the UK. Vishal is an active sportsperson, a keen blogger on information security solutions, and an intrepid speaker at various information security forums.