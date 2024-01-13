A Tech-Product first, Business Leader who thinks long term and takes an ecosystem view towards building great products and businesses. Multidimensional leader with wide exposure across functions (technology, business, operations alike) and has worked in various industries at scale (consumer tech, payments, merchants, e-commerce, supply chain, social & telecom). Throughout the career played an active role in thought leadership and significantly influenced overall business strategy and vision to deliver transformational results. Generated multiple new ideas and owned them from inception to delivery to scaling. Worked across 0-1, 1-10, 10-100 in multiple stints and has built and scaled teams from scratch across multiple functions.