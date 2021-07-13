Vishal Jain is the Director at Inspira. Vishal brings experience and expertise of more than a decade to Inspira Enterprise and is responsible for strategic initiatives to expand the business in South East Asia, Government and Healthcare sector. Vishal’s keen eye to evaluate an enterprise or a government opportunity has helped him and Inspira Enterprise gain momentum. He has handled multiple large deals in the IT, e-governance and Banking sectors. At Inspira Enterprise, he is responsible for driving large strategic business deals and generating new business avenues. He is also passionate in nurturing long-term relationships and this holds a pivotal role in developing government and enterprise segment relationships. Besides Inspira’s board, Vishal represents Inspira on the board of multiple companies including Manorama Infosolutions, iRam Technologies and ITS Planners & Engineers. Vishal holds an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Michigan (with minors in in Actuarial Mathematics & Economics), and did his IB from UWC South East Asia, Singapore Vishal has had a variety of senior operating roles like managing investments and large deals for Inspira, specific to healthcare client and has been successful with them. This has given him a reputation of a savant in the IT industry and his ability to nurture a new business and cultivate long term relationships is aimed to be emulated. Besides his responsibilities at Inspira, Vishal and his wife Hemali are active environmentalists and have led several projects to bring educate the next generation the importance of protecting and nurture their environment. They have actively partnered with Project Mumbai on several initiatives.