Vishal Jindal is the Co-founder and Director for Sky Gate Hospitality (Biryani By Kilo). He is an alumnus of reputed universities like IIT-BHU and Syracuse University New York, from where he pursued his engineering and MBA respectively. He has also studied Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics. Vishal is a proud foodie with vast entrepreneurial/private equity and scaling-up expertise across different businesses and geographies. He previously founded an India-focused private equity fund Carpediem Capital Partners, based in Gurgaon. Vishal is a frequent speaker on startups/entrepreneurship and a passionate reader/ traveller.