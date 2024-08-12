Brands
Vishal Lathwal is a seasoned professional with 16 years of experience spanning healthcare, automotive, and consulting industries. Currently, he serves as the CEO at Apollo Homecare, part of Apollo Hospitals Group, Asia’s largest healthcare provider. Vishal’s leadership, strategic acumen, and operational excellence have been evident throughout his career, including his successful tenure at Max Healthcare and contributions to renowned organisations like Mercedes-Benz AG and Mercer Human Resource Consulting. With a strong educational background and proven track record, Vishal is adept at driving growth and innovation in healthcare delivery.