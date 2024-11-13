Vishal Sharma is the Co-founder and CEO of AdvaRisk, an ICICI and NABARD-backed fintech startup enabling financial institutions with end-to-end collateral management using its AI-powered data intelligence platform. A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, Vishal firmly believes that a strong and stable financial system is key to driving overall economic growth. This vision led him to establish AdvaRisk in 2016, with the aim of helping banks and financial institutions manage credit efficiently and reduce Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Vishal's expertise spans investment banking, financial modeling, equity research, business strategy, and indirect taxation, making him a versatile leader in the Fintech sector. Under his leadership, AdvaRisk now serves over 40 financial institutions, including private, public, urban cooperative, and regional rural banks.