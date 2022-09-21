Vishal Soni has more than 16 years of experience in trading and structuring credit products and has worked across multiple geographies such as London, Singapore, and Mumbai with Deutsche Bank. In his last role at Deutsche Bank, Vishal was a key member of the Portfolios Trading team acquiring performing and non-performing loan portfolios backed by commercial real estate, residential mortgages, and consumer loans across Europe. Vishal also has extensive experience in underwriting commercial real estate transactions. He has also managed end-to-end structuring of CLOs, RMBS, ABS, and whole-business securitization transactions.