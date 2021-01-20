Vishal Yadav is the CEO and Founder of FDI India, a one-of-its-kind company that provides consultancy to Indian businesses to accelerate business growth by obtaining soft loans from foreign investors through the most credible route. A dynamic young leader, Vishal has built a strong foundation of expertise in Foreign Direct Investment and exceptional relations with Foreign Investors globally. At FDI India, he is ambitious about continuously making the platform more inclusive and client-driven. Aiming to build a new India and a better tomorrow with a vision to transform the country’s investment climate, Vishal is a seasoned business leader with significant experience in the operation and expansion of companies with a global footprint. His focus has been on the financial growth of clients, building businesses and delivering an interactive platform, and scaling new disruptive businesses in the emerging markets. His professional familiarity has helped the organization to establish new horizons, apart from enlarging the service range. Besides, his honest vision has helped in mounting the clientele. Vishal completed his master’s in Finance Management from M.S. Ramaiah Institute. of Management and he is dedicatedly working in Finance industry ever since.