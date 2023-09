Vishrut Shivkumar is the business lead for Shoonya Net Zero Catalyst - an initiative assisting MSMEs, apparel factories and brands towards their Net Zero goals. Vishrut brings in a wealth of experience in MSW (Municipal Solid Waste), Circularity, Community Engagement, Operations, Recycling, Reuse, Innovations & partnerships for circularity - which helps him create a unique social business perspective to creating Net Zero value chains for factories and brands.