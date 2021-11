Vishwajit Pureti, is the Co-founder and Marketing (CEO) at Pencilton since 2019 and the startup is headquartered in Hyderabad. His career has been a healthy mix of entrepreneurship, business development, and product-specific sales & marketing. A BE (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from BITS Pilani, Dubai in 2015 and PGDM from IIM Kozhikode in 2017. Vishwajit's vision is to work towards inculcating financial literacy in kids, teens and students using their pocket money itself.