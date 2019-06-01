A successful entrepreneur, a professional CEO, a #1 best-selling author, an angel investor and a motivation speaker.
Mudagal has a proven record of building brands and products and a history of creating sustainable companies. He comes with over a decade of diverse experience across entrepreneurial & corporate spheres.
In 2013, Vishwas co-founded GoodWorkLabs, a software, design and mobile app development company. Under his able leadership, GoodWorkLabs is now ranked as the 5th fastest growing tech company in India by Deloitte. LinkedIn
