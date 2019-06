Vishwa Mohan Kumar is the founder and CEO at AIRDIT software service Pvt ltd, India’s premier software provider for business solutions, primarily aimed at stream lining operations and reducing the total cost of ownership. Mr Kumar holds 13 years of in-depth expertise in the industry and has accomplished multiple projects in his entire career. He has also worked as a Technical consultant, Functional Consultant, Team lead, Project Manager and Development Manager, Vice President in his prior roles