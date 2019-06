Viswanath Raju is the co-founder of an adventure travel marketplace – Mojhi – where he currently heads the marketing and sales functions. He holds a B.Tech degree from IIT-Roorkee and an MBA degree from IIM-Indore. Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey with Mojhi, Viswanath worked for multinationals like IBM, Wipro, and Vizury. At Vizury, he worked with marquee accounts like Amazon, Flipkart, and Ctrip for their remarketing campaigns.