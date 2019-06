Vivek joined Lenovo from Dimension Data where, as the IDC and Cloud leader, he played a key role in transforming the ITaaS and data centre business. Prior to this, he held several leadership positions at Wipro, where he grew the company to become a major force in India’s public sector. With over 25 years of experience, Vivek has excelled in leadership positions across Enterprise Sales, Alliances, Distribution, Telecom, Cloud and Data Center services.