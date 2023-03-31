Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Vivek Srivastava

Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH Srivastava, an IIT-ISB graduate, was an investment banker. He started Nova IVI Fertility before joining the family office for the Burman family, where he conducted a few investments, including Berkeley Health Edu. He co-founded HCAH in 2012, an out-of-hospital care company with a presence in over 70 cities. Under the umbrella of HCAH, HCAH Suvitas offers holistic healthcare services through its Hyderabad and Bengaluru-based Transition Care Company. Furthermore, HCAH's acquisition of Seniority expanded its portfolio in the geriatric segment and end-to-end senior care services. In addition to driving HCAH, he is the Director of Investments at the Burman Family Holdings, which does strategic investments for the Burman family.
  • 31st Mar 2023
    How can technology accelerate rehabilitation and recovery for patients
    Expert Opinion