Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH Srivastava, an IIT-ISB graduate, was an investment banker. He started Nova IVI Fertility before joining the family office for the Burman family, where he conducted a few investments, including Berkeley Health Edu. He co-founded HCAH in 2012, an out-of-hospital care company with a presence in over 70 cities. Under the umbrella of HCAH, HCAH Suvitas offers holistic healthcare services through its Hyderabad and Bengaluru-based Transition Care Company. Furthermore, HCAH's acquisition of Seniority expanded its portfolio in the geriatric segment and end-to-end senior care services. In addition to driving HCAH, he is the Director of Investments at the Burman Family Holdings, which does strategic investments for the Burman family.