Vivek Steve Francis is the CEO of Coinome, a Mumbai-based Digital Asset Exchange. Prior to this , Vivek had previously co-founded and is the Director of MobME Wireless Solutions Ltd. MobME is widely regarded as the first student startup from Kerala. Vivek has been the driving force for the venture that has now existed for over 10 years, currently employing 100 people. MobME has also yielded two successful spin-offs, in the form of a Startup Village and Chillr. Vivek holds a B-Tech degree in Electronics & Communication from Kerala University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from International Management Institute, New Delhi. In the next 5 years, Vivek is aiming at establishing Coinome as one of the top-notch companies in the Fin-Tech space in India.