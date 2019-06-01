EDITIONS
Vivek Tiwari
Vivek Tiwari is the Managing Director and CEO at Satya MicroCapital Limited, one of India’s leading microfinance institutions. With nearly 15 years of experience in the microfinance sector, he has helped facilitate the financial inclusion of a large number of people across both urban and rural regions of the country, through impact investments into socially-beneficial entrepreneurial ventures. As Managing Director and CEO at Satya MicroCapital, Vivek is responsible for heading the company’s business strategy and implementation, along with driving its geographic and revenue expansion.
Opinion

How GST has benefitted businesses and its impact on NBFCs in India

by Vivek Tiwari
11th Jan 2019 · 5 min read
Stories

How micro-finance is building a smoother path to entrepreneurship for Indian women

by Vivek Tiwari
24th Jul 2018 · 4 min read