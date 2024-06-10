Vivekananda Hallekere is the CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity, an Indian electric vehicle (EV) mobility startup. He co-founded the company in May 2018 alongside Anil G and Varun Agni. Bounce was initially launched as a smart mobility solution offering dockless scooter rentals to facilitate convenient and affordable urban transportation in India. The service quickly gained popularity, especially in Bangalore, and expanded to other regions, achieving significant milestones like 100,000 rides per day within its first year. Under Hallekere's leadership, Bounce pivoted towards electric mobility, launching Bounce Infinity in 2019. This initiative introduced electric scooters equipped with innovative battery-swapping technology.