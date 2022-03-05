Vivek Goyal is the CEO and Co-Founder of PlayShifu, a leading early learning toy company offering a variety of immersive, educational tech toys for kids ages 3-12 years that build foundational STEAM skills. A graduate of Stanford Graduate School of Business, Goyal has had a career that includes stints at eBay, P&G and his own startup in the Silicon Valley - all of which have provided a strong foundation in business mindset, technology, consumer products and insights. The two things that drive Vivek Goyal’s daily life are his passion for technology and the love for his 5-year-old-son.