Mr. Vivek Khare is an active angel investor with a strong portfolio including zomato, Policybazaar, Happily Unmarried and lets venture. Vivek is a lead investor in over 20+ companies such as Nivesh.com, cashify, jaypore etc & having closely been involved in the 'Startup to IPO' journey for 3 companies including Policy Bazaar & Zomato. Having passed out from IIT, Kanpur, Vivek has helped companies such as FIITJEE, Naukri.com, Zomato scale up the team, raise money & hit the IPO respectively. Operationally, he helped launch the matrimony and real estate online classified division of Info Edge and pioneered its analytics division. In his last role, Vivek was EVP of corporate development and worked closely with Sanjeev Bikchandani in investing over 11 companies and acquiring in 3, over a span of 5 years.