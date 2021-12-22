Vivek Mani is currently the CEO at Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited. Vivek and his team of 30 have been tirelessly working towards bringing the brand to as many houses in India as possible, thereby ensuring more and more smiles are delivered. He and his team are collectively responsible for successfully delivering the brand promise starting from production and procurement to sales and marketing, with stringent quality control parameters. Vivek has won accolades for driving Strategic Marketing Initiatives in Royal Canin and is an awardee of the Best Line Manager.