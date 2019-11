Vivek Pandey is the Co- Founder & CEO of NOW Delivery, a one stop solution for all local delivery needs. An MBA from University of Rochester, New York, Vivek established NOW Delivery in January 2016. It's a B2B Distribution platform enabling micro retailers to order products and get delivery within a 2 hour time frame. It started 3 years ago as a B2B last mile delivery platform in Delhi NCR and have done over 5 million deliveries for clients across the spectrum in QSR, Pharma etc.