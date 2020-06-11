Vivek is the Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Analytics at Times Internet, including its native advertising platform - Colombia. He has been working towards the goal of increasing the group’s reach to a billion Indians and monetising this reach effectively through revenue initiatives. Vastly experienced in consumer internet solutions in leadership roles, Vivek has been instrumental in major digital transformations at companies like Tata Cliq and MakeMyTrip. An alumnus of ISB Hyderabad and IIT Kanpur, he presently lives in Delhi with his wife and three kids. History, Psychology and Data Science are his main interest areas. He is also a speaker at various marketing and analytics events, and author of the best selling book “100 tips to crack the IIT”.