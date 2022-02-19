Menu
Vivek Ramachandran
Vivek Ramachandran is the Chief Executive Officer of the digital B2B platform by HSBC that makes global trade easier for apparel businesses of Serai. Before Serai, Vivek was the Global Head of Growth & Innovation for HSBC Commercial Banking. He was responsible for coordinating key strategic growth initiatives, exploring new business models and driving the adoption of new technologies. He was also the Global Head of Product for HSBC's Trade & Receivables Finance business. Prior to joining HSBC, Vivek was the co-founder and CEO of VTA, a boutique advisory firm working with banks across Europe and Asia. He previously held senior management positions at Barclays and Lloyds Bank. Vivek has a Ph.D in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, USA, where he received the University’s highest recognition award for his accomplishments in teaching and research.
  • 19th Feb 2022
    The power of digital B2B networking: How apparel MSMEs can thrive online
    Expert Opinion