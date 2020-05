25 years cross-industry Digital Transformation Consulting, SI-Consulting & Digital Intelligence (Advanced Analytics/AI) for Manufacturing (including Automotive), Comms/Telco, Media, High-Tech, , Energy & Banking/Insurance clients. Since last 14 years, have been in Senior Management & Leadership roles for Digital Industry Transformation Consulting & Solution Strategy, Value based Digital Innovation leveraging digital channels (interactive user experience, mobility, analytics & cloud) deeply ingrained with prescriptive Digital Intelligence (Advanced Analytics (IoT/AI/ML) for data-driven Decision Support & Automation.