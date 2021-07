Vivek Sharma is the Co-founder and CEO of Fixcraft- a young start-up focused on car after sales services. As the CEO of the company, he takes care of the overall growth strategy at the brand and also manages the day-to-day operations. He holds responsibility of holistic growth, partnerships, fund influx at the brand. He ensures that the brand is firmly marching towards end-to-end fulfillment when it comes to car servicing while maintaining the sustainability of the business model.