Vivek Tiwari is the Founder of Pragyan Advisory. His experience is in the areas of sales, operations, and management consulting, A large part of his career has been in the field of leadership capability development. He has worked with global and Indian MNCs, including a Big 4, as well as been the founding team member of a technology-based talent startup. He has worked with organisations such as PwC, American Express and HCL. His last corporate assignment was as the regional head (APJC) for Amazon in the global talent management function, wherein one of his responsibilities was to set up a regional coaching practice. His academic background is in business administration and applied psychology. He has done consulting for different industries such as BFSI, automobile, pharma, and IT/ITES for more than a decade. He is a certified master coach for NEWS, a global coaching organisation headquartered in Switzerland. In this role, he trains and supervises senior executives globally to become organisational coaches.