VP Singh is the Professor of Economics & PGDM Program Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon.Dr. Singh has 26 years of experience in academic and research institutions. He holds a Ph.D. Degree in Foreign Exchange Risk Management from University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He was selected as Doctoral Student by European Commission, and did part of his PhD from SAA, Turin, Italy. He has done MBA from Bauer CT College, University of Houston. He has also done Masters in Economics from Dept. of Economics , Panjab University Chandigarh, and qualified UGC NET in Economics. His areas of interest are Managerial Economics, Statistics, Macroeconomics and Global Energy Environment. He has delivered several lectures for senior executives of leading companies of India like – Maruti, IOCL, ONGC, Shell, Cairn, Jindal Steel & Power and HPCL etc. He has several publications to his name.