Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
TechsparksMetaverse SummitFuture of WorkCIO Leaders ForumMSME SummitWomen on a missionMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
VP Singh
VP Singh is the Professor of Economics & PGDM Program Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon.Dr. Singh has 26 years of experience in academic and research institutions. He holds a Ph.D. Degree in Foreign Exchange Risk Management from University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He was selected as Doctoral Student by European Commission, and did part of his PhD from SAA, Turin, Italy. He has done MBA from Bauer CT College, University of Houston. He has also done Masters in Economics from Dept. of Economics , Panjab University Chandigarh, and qualified UGC NET in Economics. His areas of interest are Managerial Economics, Statistics, Macroeconomics and Global Energy Environment. He has delivered several lectures for senior executives of leading companies of India like – Maruti, IOCL, ONGC, Shell, Cairn, Jindal Steel & Power and HPCL etc. He has several publications to his name.
  • 4th Feb 2022
    Largest education system in the world but poor employability
    Expert Opinion