JGA RECRUITMENT GROUP

John, Recruitment Consultant at JGA Recruitment Group, has an impressive amount of experience in talent search and recruitment. He is well-versed in the nuances of the industry and has authored several industry-based informative blogs. Through his firm, he has been working toward sourcing passive candidates and creating a stream of qualified clients. He has successfully combined practical expertise and extensive industry knowledge to help clients get the most favorable return on their investments.

  • 28th Jan 2020
    7 Innovative Approaches to Improve Your HR and Talent Management in the Digital Era
    Opinion