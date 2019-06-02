EDITIONS
Things you must know about premium business phone numbers
Business Phone Numbers are generally referred to as revenue generating premium rate numbers with which you can make money every time someone calls your business. In case of premium business phone numbers, callers are charged higher than any normal call. This idea is becoming quite famous among the business owners because they can support the cost of sales and customer support team with it. If you are one of these business owners in the UK you must not ignore the advantages of this revenue generating premium rate phone numbers.
by West Telecoms
5th Jun 2017
· 2 min read