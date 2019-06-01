I am founder of Wood Square Enterprises. Our product Wood Square Smartclass is redefining education sector by enhancing the teaching and learning environment in education institutes. I have divided my goals in two segments





1). Product – Our Product in now almost ready and we are adding new technology regularly to improve our product to compete with Global Classrooms.





2). Coverage - In next two years we have planned to cover entire north and West Region with at least 2500 Schools Tie-ups, and in next five years we have plan to Cover All over India with 10,000 Schools tie-up.





For more information, visit our website: http://woodsquare.co.in/