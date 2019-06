Yash Bodane is pursuing Masters in New Enterprise Creation from Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India. Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Enthusiast by heart. Working on my own ed-tech augmented reality startup - StudyMarvel. A Lean Startup Methodology preacher and a Graduate in Economics. When he is not in college you can find him at tech conferences, startup meetups or exploring the latest trance music. Follow him on @lysergic5.